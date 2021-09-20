Man fatally shot outside Arby’s in Hollywood during suspected drug deal

A man was fatally shot outside an Arby’s restaurant in Hollywood in what appears to be a drug deal gone bad, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported before 1 a.m. at 5920 Sunset Boulevard in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Video showed police and paramedics surrounding a sedan stopped in the lot.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He has not been identified.

The gunman fled the scene on foot and had yet to be found Monday morning.

LAPD told KTLA it appears the shooting followed a drug deal gone bad, but provided no further details.

Sunset Boulevard was closed for hours in both directions between Bronson Avenue and Gordon Street as police investigated.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect and no further details were immediately available.

❗️Shooting investigation: Sunset Blvd between Bronson & Gordon will be closed in both directions as we investigate. — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) September 20, 2021