A man was fatally shot outside of a Metro Red Line station in Downtown Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. (LoudLabs)

A man was killed after being shot outside a Metro Red Line station in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Civic Center/Grand Park station near 1st and Hill Streets around 12 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

A man was fatally shot outside of a Metro Red Line station in Downtown Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. (LoudLabs)

Investigators said the victim was standing outside of the subway station when he got into an altercation with the suspect — identified as a 23-year-old man.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds within close range at the victim, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A man was fatally shot outside of a Metro Red Line station in Downtown Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. (LoudLabs)

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said it’s unclear whether the shooting was gang-related or whether the two men were homeless. Their identities have not been released.

The suspect remains at large as police continue investigating the deadly incident.