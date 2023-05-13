A man was killed after being shot outside a Metro Red Line station in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting at the Civic Center/Grand Park station near 1st and Hill Streets around 12 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground.
Investigators said the victim was standing outside of the subway station when he got into an altercation with the suspect — identified as a 23-year-old man.
The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds within close range at the victim, police said.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said it’s unclear whether the shooting was gang-related or whether the two men were homeless. Their identities have not been released.
The suspect remains at large as police continue investigating the deadly incident.