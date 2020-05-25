Man fatally shot while driving on residential street in Palmdale; assailant sought

Detectives sought information Monday after officials said a man was shot to death over the weekend while driving in a residential area in Palmdale.

Deputies responded to a call about a crash in the 1000 block of Springline Drive around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers arrived to a find a vehicle that had slammed into a tree in front of a home, authorities said. In the driver’s seat was a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Investigators believe the man lost control of the car after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A man was seen running away from the car following the crash, but detectives said it’s unclear if that person was another victim or the assailant.

Officers did not find the weapon used in the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Detectives have not determined if the incident was gang-related.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, using the “P3 Tips” Mobile app or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

