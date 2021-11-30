Man fatally shot while parked on North Hollywood street

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot Monday while sitting in his parked car in North Hollywood, police said.

The incident was reported about 7:05 p.m. along the 11000 block of Huston Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers found the victim, Michael Roskowick, of Van Nuys, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Roskowick was sitting in the driver’s side of a Ford SUV that was parked in the middle of the street. A man then approached the driver’s side, shot Roskowick and fled heading north on Vineland Avenue, police said.

The assailant is described as a 40-year-old man who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and is bald.

No further details about the shooting or what led up to it have been released. Police did not say whether the victim and assailant knew each other.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call LAPD’s Valley bureau homicide unit at 818-374-9550.