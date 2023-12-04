A man was shot and killed while sitting inside his car at a gas station in the Vermont-Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the Sinclair/Dino Mart gas station at the intersection of West Manchester Avenue and South Hoover Street.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds still inside his vehicle next to a gas pump.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Video showed two unknown suspects approaching the scene in a vehicle before exiting and opening fire on the victim, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle in an unknown direction.

No descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle were released.

Bullet holes could be seen in the driver’s side door of the vehicle, and the glass front door of the mini-mart had been shattered.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

No other injuries were reported.