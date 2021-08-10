Man fatally shot while sitting in car in North Hills; search for killer underway

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man as he sat in a vehicle in North Hills late Monday night.

Officers were in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Lassen Street about 11:45 p.m. when they heard gunfire nearby, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The officers later came across a vehicle with a shooting victim inside near the intersection of North Columbus Avenue and Superior Street.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in his car when at least one gunman approached and fired at him.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, died from his wounds, the spokesperson said.

A perimeter was set up as police searched for the shooter, or shooters.

