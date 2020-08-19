Man fatally shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Compton: Sheriff’s Dept.

The 800 block of South Mayo Avenue in Compton is seen in a Google Maps street view photo.

Detectives were investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Compton Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of South Mayo Avenue around 4:20 p.m., regarding a call about a gunshot victim, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds to the lower torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had been seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked along a curb when he was shot.

The incident appears to be gang related, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is ask to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.