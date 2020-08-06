Man fatally shot while walking his dog in East Los Angeles; gunman sought

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in the East Los Angeles area on Aug. 5, 2020. (KTLA)

A man was shot and killed while walking his dog in East Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 pm. In the 900 block of Rowan Avenue.

Arriving deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began CPR, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators later discovered the victim was a local resident who was out walking his dog when the gunman approached.

“Someone walked up and shot him, apparently for no reason. And then that suspect fled on foot,” Lt. Barry Hall said.

No description of the shooter was released by authorities, who are searching the area for any possible surveillance video.

Investigators said the victim was not a gang member but the shooting may have been gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.