Police investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut in South Los Angeles. (KTLA)

Police are searching for whoever opened fire on two people, killing a man and wounding a woman who were parked in front of a strip mall in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Queen Nails salon and Pizza Hut restaurant located near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and Imperial Highway.

The suspect vehicle had just driven into the parking lot when several people got out and fired multiple rounds at the victims, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Adrian Gonzalez said.

Both victims, described as a man about 23 years old and woman in her early 30s, were struck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting.

“We have not interviewed the female yet,” Gonzalez said.

The initial investigation did not show any connection between either of the businesses and the shooting, Gonzalez said.