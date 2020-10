A man was stabbed to death early Friday after an altercation outside of a bar in Anaheim, police said.

The incident was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Euclid Ave., the Anaheim Police Department reported.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police told KTLA a man has been detained in connection with the deadly stabbing.

No other information was released.