A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident.

Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, the LASD said in a press release.

He appeared to have been stabbed, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, investigators have learned the man stopped his pickup truck on Maie Avenue and “became involved in a physical altercation” with another man, the release said.

“At some point the victim sustained apparent stab wounds and ran to the nearby residence and pled for help. Residents called 911,” the release added.

The LASD did not release any suspect information, and they have not yet found the murder weapon, though they do believe the stabbing was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.