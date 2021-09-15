Man fatally stabbed at homeless encampment in Brentwood area

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at a homeless encampment in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported about 6:40 a.m. in the 11600 block of San Vicente Boulevard. The area is right at the border with Sawtelle and Santa Monica.

The victim, described only as a man, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, officials said in a news release.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said the stabbing took place at the Veteran’s Row Homelessness Encampment. Feuer, who is running for mayor, will hold a news conference in the area Wednesday afternoon to “condemn the crime and highlight his plan to end the scourge of homelessness in Los Angeles.”

No further details about the incident have been released, and anyone with additional information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.