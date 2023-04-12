The Ventura Police Department is looking for the assailant who fatally stabbed a man at Surfers Point Tuesday evening.

At about 7 p.m., Raymond Morales, 39, was found was stabbed multiple times in the chest and taken to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his wounds, police said in a news release.

Investigators believe “two suspects approached the victim near a picnic table and were involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing,” the release said.

The alleged assailants then ran to the parking lot of Surfers Point and left in their vehicle headed north on Figueroa Street.

The investigation is ongoing, and the attack may be gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information or with possible video footage of the incident is asked to call Detective Avila at 805-339-4478.