Man fatally stabbed in Altadena

The 600 block of Devirian Place is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Altadena late Sunday after an apparent altercation with two other men, officials said.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. along the 600 block of Devirian Place, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the area, but found the man suffering from “apparent puncture wounds.”

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. He has not been identified.

Authorities said the victim was involved in an altercation with at least two men in their 20s, who left the area in an unknown direction.

The motive behind the stabbing is unknown and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.