A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release.

The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper torso, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about a possible suspect was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.