Man fatally stabbed in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department

A man in his 20s died after he was stabbed in Lancaster Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, whom the Sheriff’s Department did not name, was found suffering from stab wounds at American Heroes Park, located at 701 W. Kettering St., shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies found the man, he was unresponsive, and they took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives believe the victim was in an argument with another man in the park immediately before the stabbing.

“The male stabbed the victim before fleeing on foot, southbound Fern Avenue out of sight,” the release added.

The Sheriff’s Department said it remains to be seen if this killing was gang-related, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.