Man fatally stabbed in Santa Ana; suspect arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man in Santa Ana, police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Dyer Road, Santa Ana police said in a news release.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as 36-year-old Joany Hernandez of Santa Ana.

A resident later called police about a possible suspect in the area of 2600 South Olive Street. The man, identified as 42-year-old Sergio Gaytan, ran away from officers, but was eventually taken into custody.

He was allegedly in possession of items belonging to the victim and had blood on his clothes, police said. A knife believed to have been used in the killing was found nearby.

Police said Gaytan made “incriminating statements” to detectives during an interview. He was booked on suspicion of murder. The motive and what led up to the stabbing remain unclear.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Santa Ana Police Department homicide detectives at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.