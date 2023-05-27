Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally stabbed in Victorville on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Tyreque Oshay Scott, 24, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities received calls of an issue on the 14200 block of Rodeo Drive around 10:48 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Scott with injuries near the entrance of an apartment complex.

Emergency crews administered life-saving measures before transporting Scott to a local hospital. Officials determined Scott had “received sharp force injuries” at the time. He died from his wounds a short time later, authorities said.

The suspect remains outstanding and has not been identified. The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Charlie Lopez at 909-890-4904. Anonymous callers can contact We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or submit a tip online at wetip.com.