A man who was fatally stabbed in his South Whittier home earlier this week has been identified as the search continues for his killer.

Rolland Edward Alexander II, 84, was found stabbed to death in a home in the 15300 block of Goodhue Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but authorities believe he was killed the day before.

Rolland Alexander II is seen in an undated photo posted on Facebook.

The assailant allegedly ran to Alexander’s house after attacking another elderly man just blocks away.

That victim’s son intervened and stopped that attack, but the suspect also went into Alexander’s house and allegedly killed him before stealing his truck, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities traced Alexander’s truck to Chino, where they found it abandoned.

In both attacks, the man entered through an unlocked door, officials said.

The suspect, who is possibly homeless, is described as having a dark complexion, short black hair and facial hair. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a tan-colored shirt.

Authorities released surveillance video and images of the suspect running in the area of the attacks.

Images released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show a man sought in connection with an assault on an elderly man and a fatal stabbing in the Whittier area on Aug. 28, 2023.

Investigators are hoping anyone who saw the Alexander’s 2021 Silver RAV, with the license plate number 8VPH289, will come forward to help piece together the suspect’s movements and take him into custody.

Sheriff Robert Luna called the attacks “disturbing” and said the public is at risk while the assailant is on the loose.

On Thursday, neighbors told KTLA they were shocked to hear what happened in their area.

“He just didn’t have to do what he did,” neighbor Gloria Mendoza said through tears. “It’s pretty heartbreaking. I hope they catch him and put him in jail for a long time.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.