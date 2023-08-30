An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in the Whittier area Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. in the 15300 block of Goodhue Street in South Whittier, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found the victim with stab wounds on the floor inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are expected to reveal more details about the incident during a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

