Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday that a man has been charged with murder after stabbing a Metro train passenger on Sept. 7.

Randy Lamale Nash has been charged with one count of murder in the death of Jesse Rodriguez.

Nash, who pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Tuesday, is being held on a $2 million bond, according to a news release.

LAPD, who investigated this case, found that Nash allegedly followed Rodriguez onto a Metro train at Union Station and sat two rows behind him. As the train approached Pershing Square station, Nash approached Rodriguez with a large hunting knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The incident was also captured on security video, officials said.

As both men exited the train, two Los Angeles Transit Services Division police officers noticed that Rodriguez was holding onto his chest and bleeding profusely. He was later transported to a hospital, where he died from the stab wound, according to a news release.

Nash allegedly fled the scene after the incident but was later identified by family members who saw his photos in the news. The identification led to Nash’s arrest on Sept. 9 at a relative’s house in South Los Angeles.

A preliminary hearing for Nash is scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Mr. Rodriguez,” District Attorney Gascón said.

“This is a heartbreaking loss that affects us all as many Angelenos utilize public transportation daily and should not have to live in fear that they will be randomly attacked during their commutes. My office will do everything possible to ensure justice is served for Mr. Rodriguez and his family.”