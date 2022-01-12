Playa Del Rey stabbing: Man killed, woman hospitalized in suspected family dispute

Crime scene tape is seen around a Playa Del Rey neighborhood following a fatal stabbing on Jan. 11, 2022. (KTLA)

A family dispute in Playa Del Rey is believed to have led to a stabbing incident that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized Tuesday night.

Police were called to investigate the reported stabbing in the 200 block of Redlands Street at about 6:15 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lopez said.

Arriving officers found two victims, including a man with stab wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also wounded and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a spokesperson at the scene.

Authorities have not identified either of the victims.

Investigators described the stabbing as an incident of family violence but did not give further details.

An unidentified suspect was in custody in connection with the incident, Lopez said.