A man fatally stabbed his wife and tried to stab another woman in Lucerne Valley early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Desiderio Ramos Cedillo, 57, stabbed his wife, 59-year-old Angela Perez, at 3:43 a.m. in the 9800 block of Midway Avenue, prompting their daughter to call police, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Perez was found unresponsive suffering from multiple stab wounds in the master bedroom, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cedillo, meanwhile, was restrained by family members while they waited for deputies to arrive. He had tried to stab another woman after he attacked Perez, investigators said.

He was booked into the High Desert Detention Facility and faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.