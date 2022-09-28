A woman is dead and a 50-year-old man is in custody after the man claimed he stabbed the woman, then barricaded himself in a parked car for about three hours, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 900 block of Humboldt Avenue at about 1:20 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Allen Kao inside a parked car.

Kao, who had a knife, told officers he had killed a woman and was “uncooperative with officers,” police said in a news release.

The woman was found unresponsive inside the home and was taken to a local hospital, where she was declared dead. She has not yet been identified.

Kao stayed inside the car until about 4:25 p.m., when officers “successfully removed Kao from the vehicle and took him into custody,” police said.

Kao suffered “numerous self-inflicted knife wounds,” and after he is released from a local hospital, he will be booked into the West Valley Detention Center for murder, the release added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Ronveaux at 909-395-1748.

To report information anonymously, contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.