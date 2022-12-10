A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car in a Maywood road-rage incident Friday night.

The unidentified man was suffering from “injuries to the upper torso” when deputies found him near the intersection of East 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard at 8:18 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. announced in a press release.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Before the man was hit by the car, a road-rage incident occurred, investigators said, and the suspected driver is in custody.

Footage from the scene shows a dark gray sedan inside the police tape, with evidence markers placed atop the vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.