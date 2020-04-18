Man fatally struck by car while volunteering at Sylmar food distribution identified

Coroner’s officials have released the identity of a 58-year-old San Fernando man who died after he was struck by a vehicle and pinned while volunteering at a food distribution event in Sylmar on Friday.

Arturo Franco Melendez, 58, of San Fernando, died at a hospital shortly after the 7:45 p.m. collision at the giveaway at El Casco Street and Glenoaks Boulevard. according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and Los Angeles Police Department officials.

He was struck by a car and ended up pinned between two vehicles while loading food into one of them, officials said. He was taken to a hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The involved driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said. No foul play was initially suspected.

The food distribution event was one of six set up in the district of Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez in the northeastern San Fernando Valley to help residents struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez said she plans to introduce legislation to increase safety at such events in light of Friday’s tragedy.

Related Content Volunteer at Sylmar food drive dies after getting pinned between cars while loading food