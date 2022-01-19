Man fatally struck by trash truck in Long Beach

A man was struck and killed by a trash truck as it was backing up in an alley in Long Beach Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident just after 1 p.m. in the area of Del Rey Court and Anaheim Street, the Long Beach Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators discovered the victim had been struck by a privately owned trash truck as it was backing northbound on Del Rey Court.

The victim, who police said appeared to be experiencing homelessness, was apparently lying down in the alley when he was struck.

The unidentified 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the Police Department stated.

The truck driver called 911 and remained at the scene following the incident. He was later released from the scene.

Distracted driving, impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.