Man fatally struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver in tow truck: LAPD

Authorities are looking for the driver of a tow truck who fatally struck a pedestrian and dragged him 180 feet before fleeing the scene in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Broadway and 54th Street in the South Park neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A truck similar to the one involved in the fatal crash is seen in a rendering released by the LAPD on Aug. 12, 2021.

The pedestrian was walking against the “don’t walk” signal in a marked crosswalk when a light-colored wrecker tow truck traveling north on Broadway struck and dragged him, police said.

The victim was eventually dislodged. The driver stopped briefly, but left the scene without rendering aid or identifying themselves, police said.

Video released by LAPD on Thursday showed at least two people witnessed the crash.

Paramedics responded and declared the pedestrian dead at the scene. He is only being described as being between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.