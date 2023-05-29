A 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Huntington Beach early Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Knoxville Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect vehicle or driver.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call traffic investigator D. Demetre at 714-536-5670.