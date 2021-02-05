Man fatally struck on 101 Freeway in Hollywood; freeway reopens after temporary closure

A man was fatally struck by a car on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood early Friday morning and the investigation continues as the authorities try to find the driver who fled the scene.

At around 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call about a pedestrian in the roadway near the intersection of Ardmore and Normandie avenues.

“He was struck on the U.S. 101 Freeway southbound at around Santa Monica,” CHP Officer Roberto Gomez told KTLA. The body was then dragged under the vehicle for about a mile, he added.

The body of the victim, who was described as an African American man in his mid 20s, was found by responding officers at the intersection. It was unknown why he was walking on the freeway.

Gomez said a silver sedan was believed to be the car that fatally struck the pedestrian. He said it would have front end damage.

“Regardless of whose fault it is, when you leave the scene of a fatality it’s a pretty serious thing,” Gomez said.

Commuters were stuck in traffic early Friday as different areas were shut down, including the Melrose and Sunset offramps, as CHP officers were investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash.

As of 7:15 a.m., the southbound 101 Freeway had reopened.

The investigation into the fatal crash was continuing.