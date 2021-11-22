Man fatally wounded in West Covina police shooting

A man was fatally wounded after a West Covina police officer opened fire on Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

Sheriff’s detectives responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 700 block of North Sunset Avenue to assist the West Covina Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Video from the scene showed yellow crime scene tape surrounding the Sunset Square Apartment Complex, although it is unclear where the shooting took place.

“The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

