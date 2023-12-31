A young man is fighting for his life while police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck the victim over the weekend in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Westmoreland Avenue, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA.

Surveillance video shows the victim, 20-year-old James Ramirez, who works at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Culver City, crossing the street to meet up with his friends after work when he appears to be struck by a dark colored vehicle.

The 20-year-old was transported to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

“Right now, he’s still on a ventilator and needs assistance breathing,” his mother, Jessica Ramirez told KTLA. “He’s still not completely alert. He had to have brain surgery yesterday morning because he was bleeding. My son didn’t deserve to be hit and left on the road like he was trash.”

His mother added that she’s hoping the person responsible for the tragedy is held accountable.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle may be a four-door Dodge Charger and that anyone with information about the incident should contact authorities.