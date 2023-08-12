Authorities in Garden Grove are investigating an attempted murder that ended in the suspect committing suicide.

According to a press release from the Garden Grove Police Department, police received a shots fired call around 8:26 p.m. in the 12000 block of Homestead Place.

“As officers arrived, one additional shot was fired from within the residence,” GGPD said in a statement. “A few moments later, the suspect walked out the front door armed with a handgun…upon seeing officers, the suspect raised the handgun to his head and shot himself.”

Lifesaving measures were performed on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The victims were able to exit the residence safely. No injuries were reported.