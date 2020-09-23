Man found dead after argument, gunshots heard in Lynwood alley

Police investigate a deadly shooting in Lynwood on Sept. 23, 2020. (KTLA)

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found Tuesday night in Lynwood.

Deputies were called to the 3500 block of Brenton Avenue when gunshots were reported shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

An unidentified man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the news release.

Investigators learned that an argument was heard in the alley area of the location prior to gunshots being fired.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Authorities did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with further details about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers as 800-222-8477.

