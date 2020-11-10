Man found dead after fire destroys Eagle Rock home

A man was found dead in a 111-year-old Eagle Rock home the morning after it had been destroyed in a fire, officials said Tuesday.

The victim was found “within the structure” about 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation and the victim’s cause of death and identity will be determined by Los Angeles County coroner’s officials.

The blaze was reported about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the 1,824 square-foot ascending hillside home near 1104 W. Oak Grove Drive.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze for about 2 hours, but the house largely collapsed during the intense firefight, officials said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the charred frame of the home with its badly burned roof.

The fire extended to thick vegetation on the property.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze.

EAGLE ROCK – Despite the swift response of firefighters, a home in northeast Los Angeles was destroyed by flames Monday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department was notified by the 9-1-1 call of a neighbor at 5:44 PM on November 9, 2020, to respond to a structure fire at 1104 West Oak Grove Drive in Eagle Rock, where firefighters arrived quickly to find a two-story ascending hillside residence fully involved in fire, amidst dense burning vegetation. A bold defensive attack was rapidly initiated as LAFD personnel brought multiple large hose streams to bear against the towering flames, preventing the inferno from extending beyond the soon structurally unstable and untenable 1,648 square-foot building, as they protected neighboring households from harm. An LAFD helicopter was summoned to orbit strategically above the location to provide aerial reconnaissance and command support, assuring there was no embercast from the burning 110 year-old home to further threaten the neighborhood, considered a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, as it is historically prone to wildfire. Despite the property's overgrowth of volatile vegetation, there was thankfully no wind, allowing the 105 firefighters serving under Deputy Chief Phillip Fligiel to confine the flames to the structure of fire origin and surrounding vegetation, taking just one hour and 49 minutes to extinguish the fire. No firefighter injuries were reported. Neighbors and relatives were unable to immediately determine the location of an older adult male known to sometimes live at the home. While a detailed examination of the periphery offered no immediate clues, a comprehensive search of the now largely collapsed structure, red-tagged as unsafe for entry, will have to wait until the daylight of Tuesday morning, when neighborhood firefighters are expected to be joined by LAFD Urban Search & Rescue experts to systematically search the building. Due to severe fire damage, the presence of legally mandated smoke alarms and their functional status at the time of the fire, could not be immediately determined. The home was not equipped with optional residential fire sprinklers.

