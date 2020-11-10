Man found dead after fire destroys Eagle Rock home

A man was found dead in a 111-year-old Eagle Rock home the morning after it had been destroyed in a fire, officials said Tuesday.

The victim was found “within the structure” about 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation and the victim’s cause of death and identity will be determined by Los Angeles County coroner’s officials.

The blaze was reported about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the 1,824 square-foot ascending hillside home near 1104 W. Oak Grove Drive.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze for about 2 hours, but the house largely collapsed during the intense firefight, officials said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the charred frame of the home with its badly burned roof.

The fire extended to thick vegetation on the property.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze.