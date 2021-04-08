Man found dead after tent fire in downtown L.A. homeless encampment

A man in a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles’ skid row was found dead Thursday after a tent fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a rubbish fire just after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Towne Avenue, according to spokesman Nicholas Prange. He said that officials found a man in his 60s already deceased when they arrived.

Prange said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Estela Lopez, executive director of the L.A. Downtown Industrial District business improvement district, said the tent was part of a small homeless encampment.

