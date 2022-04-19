The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate after a man and a woman were found dead inside a Venice rental home last week.

The father of one of the victim’s says his son was a kind, compassionate artist who grew up in Venice and loved his friends and family.

Brad Neal’s son, Brandon, was the man found dead inside the rental property. He is now pleading for the public’s help to find his son’s killer.

“People that know him love him so much. He was a character,” Neal said. His father said his son was full of love and life and said his death is hard to belief. “It’s a shocker. To have them taken away in an instant is quite difficult.”

The 31-year-old and his girlfriend were shot and killed last Thursday night or Friday morning in the bedroom of a Venice rental home located on the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive.

Neal said his son had been struggling with substances abuse and his mental health and was finally taking the necessary steps to get better.

“What made it particularly difficult is that our son, who had been struggling with bipolar and had been self medicating for many years, had agreed to get help,” Neal said. “We were in the process of moving him out of that rental house and getting him into a program.”

Los Angeles police have released few details about the crime. Homicide detectives have not provided a suspect description but are hoping surveillance video from multiple neighbors’ homes may provide some answers.

Josh Ohaua, Brandon’s best friend hopes so too.

“The camera footage really won’t lie,” Ohaua said. “Of course if any neighbors — Brandon was a really popular person. I’m sure someone has to have seen something on their Ring cameras or whatever. Of course we want to know.”

Josh said Brandon had a “moral fiber unlike anyone I’ve ever known.” He said he hopes his friend is remembered for being a bright light in people’s lives.

Brandon’s dad said he was a “complicated” person but deep down was brilliant and honest.

“He was sensitive and what I loved about him the most, even in his worst days of addiction, he would never lie. He couldn’t lie. That’s a powerful thing and I have so much respect for that,” Neal said.

Following the loss of his son, Neal has a message for other parents.

“I would say if there are people that you love, then tell them. Don’t wait for tomorrow. Tell them now.

Neighbors told KTLA on Tuesday that detectives have collected surveillance video from the night these deaths happened.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip at lacrimestoppers.org.