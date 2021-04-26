Man found dead beneath San Pedro coastal cliff

A man was found dead after apparently falling off a cliff at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro Monday afternoon, officials said.

Crews were on scene at the park at 1 Point Fermin, known for its lighthouse, by 4:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Firefighters found the man halfway down the precipice and set up a high-angle rope rescue in an attempt to bring him back up, LAFD said.

But as officials reached the man near the bottom of the cliff, they realized he was dead.

Rescuers hoped to still use the high-angle rope method to recover his body before the tide came in.

The deceased man was not immediately identified.

No one else was hurt.

The incident comes about a month after a young man and woman were both found dead in an apparent fall off a cliff at Point Fermin Park.

The location is not far from Sunken City, a popular but dangerous and off-limits spot for exploring the ruins of homes that were destroyed in a 1929 landslide.

San Pedro residents said the area is known for falls, both accidental and intentional.