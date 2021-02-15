Man found dead following Valentine’s Day shooting in Maywood

Authorities are searching for information into a Valentine’s Day shooting that left a man dead in Maywood Sunday night.

The incident was reported about 8:43 p.m. in the 3500 block of East 56th Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Westphal said.

Responding deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Westphal said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He did not live in the area and was likely visiting friends, according to authorities.

“It appears that he was visiting friends but we don’t know yet the series of events that led to the shooting,” Westphal said.

No description of a suspect was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.