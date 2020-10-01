Man found dead in Agoura Hills was fatally stabbed: Officials

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles are seen near where a body was found in Agoura Hills on Sept. 24, 2020. (KTLA)

A man who was found dead in a wooded area of Agoura Hills last week was fatally stabbed, according the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Vrezh Bazikyan, was found Sept. 24 along the 27500 block of Agoura Road, about 15 yards off the roadway.

Two people discovered the body about noon and alerted authorities, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It is unclear how long the body had been there, and whether or not the victim died where he was found, or if his body was placed there after the fact.

He suffered stab wounds to the neck, according to the medical examiner’s records.

Officials have not released additional details about the incident, and it is unclear if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.