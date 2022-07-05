A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an Anaheim park early Tuesday, police said.

The victim was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. at Ponderosa Park and was declared dead at the scene, Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA.

Officials later determined the victim had suffered trauma, Carringer said without elaborating.

Though the man has not been formally identified, police believe he is a transient in his 40s who is known to the area.

Police remained at the scene gathering evidence at 1 p.m. No further information about the incident has been released.