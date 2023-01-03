Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Canoga Park alleyway on New Year’s Day.

The man’s identity has not been released, but police describe him as possibly Hispanic and around 50-60 years old.

The victim was discovered by a passerby on Sunday morning a little before 9 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police.

Officers responded to an alleyway near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just north of Schoenborn Street where they found the man lying facedown and unconscious.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death remains unknown and is under investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident or was near the alleyway’s vicinity is asked to call Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.