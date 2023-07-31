One person was found dead in his car and two other people were wounded in a shooting in Norwalk Sunday night.

The shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 12700 block of Pioneer Boulevard near Firestone Boulevard.

People watch as deputies continue to investigate a fatal shooting in Norwalk. Image taken on July 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Deputies arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a car that appeared to have struck a parked vehicle.

Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

The unidentified man had been shot multiple times, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man and a woman in the area were also found with gunshot wounds. They were transported in critical condition.

Their identifies were also unknown.

Authorities did not provide a description of any suspect or suspects.

The motive for the shooting was also unknown.