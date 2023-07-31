One person was found dead in his car and two other people were wounded in a shooting in Norwalk Sunday night.
The shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 12700 block of Pioneer Boulevard near Firestone Boulevard.
Deputies arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a car that appeared to have struck a parked vehicle.
Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.
The unidentified man had been shot multiple times, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A man and a woman in the area were also found with gunshot wounds. They were transported in critical condition.
Their identifies were also unknown.
Authorities did not provide a description of any suspect or suspects.
The motive for the shooting was also unknown.