Authorities responding to a shooting call Sunday night found the body of a man who had been struck by gunfire and hit by at least one vehicle.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

An investigation into the man’s death, and a possible carjacking attempt, is ongoing.

Jennifer Gould reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 30, 2020.