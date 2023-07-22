A man died after plummeting nearly 50 feet from a bridge down to a dry riverbed below in Valley Village.

Authorities responded to the bridge near the intersection of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Chandler Boulevard around 12:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it is unknown whether the man, who has not yet been identified, jumped off the bridge or simply fell off.

He was pronounced deceased in the riverbed below, LAFD said.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.