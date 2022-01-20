Man found dead down embankment near La Tuna Canyon Road 210 Fwy: LAPD

Traffic on the 210 freeway is allowed to resume for the first time since the start of the La Tuna Fire, as light rain showers pass over the burn areas on Sept. 3, 2017. (David McNew / Getty Images)

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday down a steep embankment in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said.

Around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious death investigation on La Tuna Canyon Road, west of the 210 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the victim’s body, which was found on the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road, approximately 2,700 feet west of the La Tuna Canyon exit of the 210 Freeway, according to police.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of those involved in the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.