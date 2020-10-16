Man found dead in Hawaiian Gardens self-storage unit; homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a unit at a self-storage facility in Hawaiian Gardens Thursday, authorities said.

Deputies made the grisly discovery after a worker reported a strong odor coming from one of the units at the business on the 12300 block of Carson Street, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A StorAmerica self-storage facility is located at 12336 E. Carson St. and appears to be the only such business on the block.

Deputies and paramedics responded around 6:15 p.m., made entry into the unit and discovered a man’s body inside.

Sheriff’s officials described the man as white and in his early 30s.

His identity and cause of death had yet to be determined, investigators said.

Authorities did not provide any information on whether the body showed signs of trauma, or any other evidence that may have been found at the scene. It’s unclear how long they think the corpse may have been there.

The investigation remained active Thursday night, and no further details were immediately available.