An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a West Hills Home Depot Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the 22800 block of Victory Boulevard, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

The 35-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot, but it is unclear how he died or how long he had been there.

Police are at the scene investigating.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Alex Torres contributed to this story.