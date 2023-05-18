Man found dead in swimming pool at Encino home

The body of a man was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Encino Thursday afternoon.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls of a water rescue in the 17100 block of West McCormick Street just after 3 p.m., authorities said in a news release.

Sky5’s Gil Leyvas reported that first responders attempted life saving measures after getting the man out of the pool, but they were unable to resuscitate him.

Firefighters responded to an Encino home where a deceased male was pulled from a backyard swimming pool May 18, 2023. (KTLA)

No details were provided on how the man ended up in the pool or if officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the death.