A man was found shot dead inside his vehicle in the Melrose District early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles police officers found the man around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of N. Orange Grove and Melrose avenues.

The unidentified man was found unconscious in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD officials said.

Residents near the crime scene reported hearing two gunshots around 10 p.m. Friday night, but no calls were made to police.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear and police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the LAPD West Bureau Homicide division at 213-382-9470. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at LACrimestoppers.org.